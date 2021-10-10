हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aadhaar card

Aadhaar Card Update: Download Aadhaar without registered number OTP verification, here's how

You need to follow simple steps to download Aadhaar Card even if you don't have access to registered mobile number. 

Aadhaar Card Update: Download Aadhaar without registered number OTP verification, here&#039;s how

New Delhi: Aadhaar card is one of the most crucial documents required to avail several state-sponsored benefits in India. The card is also used as identity proof by various state and private organisations operating in the country. While downloading Aadhaar Card is simple, it sometimes becomes tricky if you don’t have access to the Aadhaar registered mobile number.  

However, you need not worry, as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently made important changes in the Aadhaar downloading process, making it easier for cardholders to get a reprint of the document. Also Read: Nitin Gadkari wants Tesla to manufacture cars in India, warns against China-made cars

In today’s time, Aadhaar is required by banks and companies offering financial services to their customers. The central government has also made it mandatory for cardholders to link Aadhaar with PAN. Also Read: Windows 11: Here’s how to run Android apps, games

So, if you have lost your Aahdaar Card and don’t have access to the Aadhaar registered mobile number, you can still get a copy by going through the following steps: 

Step 1. Visit the official website of UIDAI 

Step 2. Go to the 'My Aadhaar' section 

Step 3. Click on the 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card' option 

Step 4. Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number 

Step 5. You can also use the 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID) instead of Aadhaar number 

Step 6: Enter the security or captcha-code

Step 7: Click on the 'My mobile number is not registered' option 

Step 8: Enter an alternate mobile number or a number unregistered with your Aadhaar

Step 9: Click on the 'Send OTP' button 

Step 10: Enter the OTP that will arrive on your alternate number

Step 11: Click on the 'Terms and Conditions checkbox and select the 'Submit' button

Step 12: On the next page, you will get a preview of the Aadhaar letter 

Step 13: After confirming the details, click on the 'Make Payment' option and pay for the service online. Also Read: 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aadhaar cardUIDAIDownload AadhaarAADHAAR
Next
Story

7th Pay Commission: THESE Central govt employees get promotion with a salary hike of Rs 15,000 per month

Must Watch

PT16M26S

Delhi CM Kejriwal writes letter to PM Modi on coal crisis