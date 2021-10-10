Aadhaar Card Update: Download Aadhaar without registered number OTP verification, here's how

New Delhi: Aadhaar card is one of the most crucial documents required to avail several state-sponsored benefits in India. The card is also used as identity proof by various state and private organisations operating in the country. While downloading Aadhaar Card is simple, it sometimes becomes tricky if you don’t have access to the Aadhaar registered mobile number.

However, you need not worry, as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently made important changes in the Aadhaar downloading process, making it easier for cardholders to get a reprint of the document. Also Read: Nitin Gadkari wants Tesla to manufacture cars in India, warns against China-made cars

In today’s time, Aadhaar is required by banks and companies offering financial services to their customers. The central government has also made it mandatory for cardholders to link Aadhaar with PAN. Also Read: Windows 11: Here’s how to run Android apps, games

So, if you have lost your Aahdaar Card and don’t have access to the Aadhaar registered mobile number, you can still get a copy by going through the following steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website of UIDAI

Step 2. Go to the 'My Aadhaar' section

Step 3. Click on the 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card' option

Step 4. Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number

Step 5. You can also use the 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID) instead of Aadhaar number

Step 6: Enter the security or captcha-code

Step 7: Click on the 'My mobile number is not registered' option

Step 8: Enter an alternate mobile number or a number unregistered with your Aadhaar

Step 9: Click on the 'Send OTP' button

Step 10: Enter the OTP that will arrive on your alternate number

Step 11: Click on the 'Terms and Conditions checkbox and select the 'Submit' button

Step 12: On the next page, you will get a preview of the Aadhaar letter

Step 13: After confirming the details, click on the 'Make Payment' option and pay for the service online. Also Read:

Live TV

#mute