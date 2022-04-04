Aadhaar Card Update: Got a new phone number? Here’s how to link it with Aadhaar

New Delhi: For all Indian citizens, the Aadhaar Card is a must-have document. Every citizen of India is required to have an Aadhaar card, according to the Indian government. The Unique Identification Authority of India issues Aadhaar cards (UIDAI). Aadhaar is essential not only for government programmes, but also for financial services. It is also linked to bank accounts, automobiles, and insurance plans, among other things. The information on an Aadhaar card includes the person's name, date of birth, gender, address, and photograph.

The UIDAI has launched an online portal to allow people to update their personal information on their Aadhaar cards. You can change your information by downloading the form and submitting it to your nearest Aadhaar Seve Kendra.

When you switch to a new phone number, follow these procedures to change your Aadhaar-linked phone number.

Here’s how to update phone number on Aadhaar card: