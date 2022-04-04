हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aadhaar card

Aadhaar Card Update: Got a new phone number? Here’s how to link it with Aadhaar

The UIDAI has launched an online portal to allow people to update their personal information on their Aadhaar cards.

Aadhaar Card Update: Got a new phone number? Here’s how to link it with Aadhaar

New Delhi: For all Indian citizens, the Aadhaar Card is a must-have document. Every citizen of India is required to have an Aadhaar card, according to the Indian government. The Unique Identification Authority of India issues Aadhaar cards (UIDAI). Aadhaar is essential not only for government programmes, but also for financial services. It is also linked to bank accounts, automobiles, and insurance plans, among other things. The information on an Aadhaar card includes the person's name, date of birth, gender, address, and photograph.

The UIDAI has launched an online portal to allow people to update their personal information on their Aadhaar cards. You can change your information by downloading the form and submitting it to your nearest Aadhaar Seve Kendra.

When you switch to a new phone number, follow these procedures to change your Aadhaar-linked phone number.

Here’s how to update phone number on Aadhaar card:

  • To update your phone number, go to ask.uidai.gov.in on the UIDAI website.
  • Log in using your existing phone number.
  • Select the mobile number option from the Online Aadhaar Services section.
  • Fill in all of the required information, as well as the captcha code.
  • Click 'Save and Proceed' after entering the OTP supplied to your phone number.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aadhaar cardAadhaar Card updatemobile number linkUIDAI
Next
Story

7th Pay Commission: HRA of central govt employees to increase again? Details here

Must Watch

PT8M1S

News 50: Horse-trading is not a democracy, says Imran Khan