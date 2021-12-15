Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to change date of birth in few simple steps

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card is one of the most important identity proof in India. The 12-digit virtual ID is required for availing of several services offered by state and central government agencies. Therefore, it’s essential to keep your Aadhaar Card details updated. And thanks to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), you can easily change your details such as date of birth, name and phone number, among others, linked to an Aadhaar Card.

There are several details in the Aadhaar card that you can update from the comfort of your home. However, for changes such as updating photos or phone numbers, you need to visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

Moreover, for certain changes, you need to get a limited number of chances. For instance, you can update your date of birth mentioned on the Aadhaar Card no more than one time.

Similarly, one can change the name on the Aadhaar card twice while you can change your gender just once. However, you can change the address and phone number as and when you require, provided that you have the required documents.

Here’s how to ​​update DOB from home

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website which is https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/.

Step 2: Click on 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar'.

Step 3: Enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number.

Step 4: Complete captcha verification.

Step 5: Verify Aadhaar details with mobile OTP.

Step 6: Click on 'Update Demographics Data' to update the date of birth

Step 7: You will now have to re-verify your OTP to complete the update process.

Step 8: You will now have to submit the required documents to support your date of birth update request.

