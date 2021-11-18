Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to change old photo in Aadhaar in few steps

New Delhi: In India, the Aadhaar card has become one of the crucial documents in today’s time. The document is required to avail several services offered by state-owned and private firms in India. Moreover, one can also use the Aadhaar card as proof of identity. But since most had applied for the Aadhaar cards years ago, the existing photo doesn’t look like the current one. But thanks to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), you can easily update the photo on your Aadhaar card by following a few simple steps.

For those uninitiated, UIDAI is the same agency that issues Aadhaar cards to Indians and takes care of all the edit requests. You can also change your name, address, mobile number or other details in Aadhaar Card by following simple steps.

Most of the changes can be made online while cardholders need to visit their nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra to apply for the updates. For changing your photo, cardholders need to visit the centres after applying online.

Here are the steps you need to follow to update the photo on your Aadhaar Card:

Step 1. Visit the UIDAI’s official website.

Step 2: Download the Aadhaar Enrolment Form from the portal.

Step 2. Enter the required details on the form. You don’t need to have to fill the entire form. Only fill the relevant sections required for photo change.

Step 3: You can submit the form at a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment centre.

Step 4. The executive will confirm your details via biometric verification.

Step 5. The executive will take your new photo at the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre/ Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

Step 6. You’ll have to pay a fee of Rs 25+GST for the photo change service.

Step 7. You’ll also get an acknowledgement slip with the update request number (URN). Also Read: RBI working group suggests separate law to prevent illegal digital lending via apps

Step 8. Use the URN to check status on UIDAI’s official website. Also Read: Elin Electronics IPO: Firm files Rs 760-crore IPO papers with SEBI

