Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to change or link your mobile number with Aadhaar

In recent years, the Aadhaar Card has become the most crucial document. Everything is linked to your Unique Identification number, from your PAN card to your cell phone and a variety of other services. When compared to other identity documents, this one is also easier to manage because you don't have to carry it around with you all the time.

You may utilise a soft copy of your Aadhaar whenever you need it or get it printed instantaneously using your UID and cellphone number. The most important characteristic of Aadhaar as a document is the ease with which it can be used to streamline numerous operations.

Unlike the time-consuming physical process of getting things altered in your IDs, getting things updated in your Aadhaar is simple. Using your UID and registered mobile number for OTP, you can modify a lot of things online from the comfort of your own home. But what if you misplace or want to change your registered phone number? So, what's the procedure?

Don't worry, changing your Aadhaar phone number is a simple procedure. To submit the request, simply go to your local Aadhaar centre and fill out a form.

How to locate the nearest Aadhaar Center?

By giving your locality's pin number on the mAadhaar app or the UIDAI's official website, you may find the nearest Aadhaar centre. You can also contact the 1947 helpline number to find out where the nearest Aadhaar Centre or Aadhaar Kendra is located.

You must then go to this Aadhaar centre and fill out a form requesting that your Aadhaar database be updated with your new mobile number. The request will be sent along with a Rs 50 charge. Biometric verification will be required to confirm your identity.

You will be given a Unique Reference Number, which you may use to verify the status of your request on the mAadhaar app or the official website of the UIDAI.

During the tracking, if your new mobile number has already been entered into the Aadhaar database with the data of another person, you will receive a screen pop advising you of this.

Once your request has been processed, you can use your new registered number to make changes to your personal information as needed.

