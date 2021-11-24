Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to change your phone number in few simple steps

New Delhi: Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents that is required to avail of several services offered by state and private government agencies. However, for receiving the benefits, cardholders need to have their phone numbers updated. That means you have to regularly update your phone number to the latest one.

But thanks to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), you can easily change your mobile numbers. You can easily update your address or other details by following simple steps on the UIDAI portal to keep your Aadhaar Card updated.

So, if you’re a person who may have recently switched your mobile number for whatever reason, you can still easily change the phone number linked to your Aadhaar Card. However, you need to keep a few things in mind.

UIDAI offers several services to ensure that the Aadhaar data of the cardholders stored in the CIDR is accurate and up-to-date. The firm also ensures that you can easily change the details easily.

Here’s how to update mobile Number on Aadhaar

Step 1: Visit the UIDAI official web portal at https://ask.uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter the mobile number that you want to update.

Step 3: You’ll now need to verify details by entering the captcha code.

Step 4: Select the ‘Send OTP’ option.

Step 5: Enter the OTP being sent to your phone number.

Step 6: Select the ‘Submit OTP & Proceed’ option.

Step 7: Click on update phone number from the dropdown ‘Online Aadhaar Services’

Step 8: Enter new captcha code.

Step 9: Enter the OTP number.

Step 10: Verify OTP and click on ‘Save and Proceed’

Step 11: You will now need to book an appointment online.

Step 12: Visit the nearest Aadhaar centre where you need to pay Rs 25 fees to complete the process.

