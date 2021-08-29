हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aadhaar card

Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to download Aadhaar, tweets UIDAI

In order to download an Aadhaar card online, you have to log in to the direct link given by UIDAI – eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/. 

Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to download Aadhaar, tweets UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has come up with a big update on Aadhaar Card as downloading this important document will become very easy now. UIDAI has also shared a link by clicking on which you can download the Aadhaar card anywhere.

UIDAI tweeted this information from their official Twitter handle. Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents as it is required for banking and government schemes.

UIDAI tweeted, “Download your Aadhar anytime anywhere from https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in . You can choose to download 'regular basis.”

In order to download an Aadhaar card online, you have to log in to the direct link given by UIDAI – eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/. 

Here’s how to download your Aadhaar by following these steps:

1. Login to the UIDAI direct link eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

2. Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number.

3. If you want a masked Aadhar card, then tick the box to the left of the option 'I want a masked Aadhar'.

4. Enter the security code or captcha.

5. Click on 'Send OTP'.

6. OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

7. Enter OTP.

8. After submitting the OTP, your Aadhar card details and the option to download Aadhar

will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.

10. Click on the download option and save it for future reference.

 

