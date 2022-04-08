New Delhi: Aadhaar card has become one of the most crucial documents required for availing of several services in India. Various government and private agencies need a physical card to offer their services. Also, beneficiaries of several state-owned schemes are required to submit Aadhaar card details to receive the benefits. However, if you have lost your Aadhaar card, it may lead to some troubles. But the good news is that you can download an Aadhaar card without a registered mobile number.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows cardholders to download an Aadhaar card from the official UIDAI website by following a few simple steps.

Steps to download Aadhaar card without a registered mobile number:

Step 1: Go to the official UIDAI website.

Step 2: Go to the “My Aadhaar” section.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Order Aadhaar Reprint’ option.

Step 4: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the designated space. You can also enter your 16-digit Virtual Identification Number (VID) instead of the 12-digit Aadhaar card number.

Step 5: Enter the security or captcha code shown on the screen.

Step 6: Click on the ‘My Mobile number is not registered’ option if you want to download without registered mobile number-based OTP verification.

Step 7: You will now have to enter an alternative mobile number or non-registered mobile number.

Step 8: Click on the ‘Send OTP’ button. You will receive an OTP on the alternative mobile number that you entered in the previous step.

Step 9: You will now have to accept the ‘terms and condition’ checkbox.

Step 10: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 11: On the new page, you will be shown the ’Preview Aadhaar Letter’ option.

Step 12: Click on the 'Make payment' option and make online payment.

Once you make the payment you will receive a Service Request Number, which can be used to track your application status.

