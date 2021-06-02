Aadhaar card update! Here’s how you can download e-Aadhaar without mobile number

New Delhi: Aadhar card has become a really important piece of document, as it is required for most of the official work in India. One of the best features of the Aadhaar card is that you can download it anywhere, even if your card isn’t linked to a mobile number.

You just need to follow a few simple steps to download an Aadhaar card without a mobile number from the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Here’s the step-by-step guide on how you can download an Aadhaar card without the need for a mobile number:

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Click the ‘My Aadhaar option’ and select ‘Order Aadhaar Reprint’ from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar card number. Alternatively, you can use your 16-digit VID number.

Step 4: After entering the security code, select ‘My Mobile number is not registered’ option

Step 5: Use the ‘Enter an Alternate mobile number’ option and share your new mobile number

Step 6: Verify the new number via an OTP and approve the ‘Terms and Conditions’.

Step 7: You can ‘Preview Aadhaar Letter’ before making the payment to download your e-Aadhaar.

Step 7: Download your e-Aadhaar PDF created with your digital signature.

