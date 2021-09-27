हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aadhaar card

Aadhaar Card Update: Now you can add up to 5 profiles in your mAadhaar app

 mAadhaar is more than a wallet-sized Aadhaar card. On one hand, airports and railways recognise the mAadhaar profile as acceptable ID proof, while residents can utilise the app's features to share their eKYC or QR codes.

Aadhaar cardholders can now add up to five user profiles to the mAadhar app, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Users would be required to enter the information connected with their Aadhar card and then provide an OTP.

In a tweet, UIDAI said, "You can add up to 5 #Aadhaar profiles in your #mAadhaar app. OTP for authentication is sent to the registered mobile number of the Aadhaar holder."

How to create a profile on mAadhaar app?

  • Click on the app
  • Tap on the Register Aadhaar tab on the top of the main dashboard.
  • Create a 4 digit Pin/Password
  • Give valid Aadhaar & enter valid Captcha
  • Enter valid OTP and submit
  • The profile should get registered
  • The registered tab would now display the registered Aadhaar Name
  • Tap on My Aadhaar tab on the bottom menu
  • Enter 4-digit Pin/Password
  • My Aadhaar Dashboard appears

Here's how to access the Aadhaar profile:

  • Launch the app
  • Tap on the Aadhaar Profile tab on the top at the bottom of the main dashboard
  • Enter 4 digit Pin/Password
  • The front side of the Aadhaar appears. Slide to the left to view the backside.
  • In order to view other added profiles, keep sliding to left
  • To view the Aadhaar Profile page and access the services within a tap on the My Aadhaar tab at the bottom of the Dashboard screen.

Where can m-Aadhaar be used?

The mAadhaar app can be utilised anywhere in India at any time. mAadhaar is more than a wallet-sized Aadhaar card. On one hand, airports and railways recognise the mAadhaar profile as acceptable ID proof, while residents can utilise the app's features to share their eKYC or QR code with service providers who require Aadhaar authentication of their consumers before offering Aadhaar services.

