Aadhaar Card Update: Now you can avail Aadhaar Services via SMS. Check details

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has come up with a new change for its Aadhaar related service options. Known as ‘Aadhaar Services on SMS’, this option helps cardholders to avail many benefits in a hassle-free way.

It will also help in making changes in the Aadhaar card through mobile phones. This UIDAI’s service is aimed at extending support to those users who do not have access to the internet, resident portal, or mAadhaar app.

This service further gives opportunity to users to use several Aadhaar-related services such as Virtual ID (VID) generation or retrieval, Aadhaar locking and unlocking as well as biometric locking and unlocking and all these services can be used now by just sending an SMS from one’s registered phone number to the official helpline number 1947, issued by UIDAI.

Check out the formats you can follow in the SMS sending process:

Generate Virtual ID: It is important to note that one should input the message as – GVID (SPACE) and the last four digits of your Aadhaar number. Then send the SMS to 1947.

Retrieve your VID: Input the message RVID (SPACE) and the last four digits of your Aadhaar number.

There are two ways in which you can get an OTP, first is through the use of your Aadhaar number or your VID.

OTP with Aadhaar number: GETOTP (SPACE) and the last four digits of your Aadhaar.

OTP with Virtual ID: GETOTP (SPACE) and the last six digits of your official virtual ID in the body of the SMS.

Here’s How to Lock and Unlock Aadhaar via SMS:

Locking

In order to lock your Aadhaar, you will be required to have VID and then the locking process can be done through a two-step SMS method.

Step 1: The first SMS must have GETOTP (SPACE) and the last four digits of your Aadhaar number, in the text.

Step 2: The second SMS should be sent immediately after receiving the OTP. The format should be LOCKUID (SPACE) Last four Aadhaar digits (SPACE) the six-digit OTP.

When the dependents are linked with a registered phone number and if the last four digits happen to be the same, then the text should follow as LOCKUID (SPACE) Last eight Aadhaar number digits (SPACE) six-digit OTP.

Unlocking

Step 1: Send an SMS as GETOTP (SPACE) the last six digits of your VID

Step 2: Send a second SMS as UNLOCKUID (SPACE) the last six digits of your VID (SPACE) six-digit OTP.

