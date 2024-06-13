Aadhaar Card Update: THIS Is The New Deadline For Updating Aadhar Card Details For Free

New Delhi: Great news has arrived for Aadhaar card holders! The Indian government has extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar card details until September 14, 2024, as confirmed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website.

Here’s how to update Aadhaar card details for free:

- Log in to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using your 16-digit Aadhaar number.

- Enter the Captcha and click on ‘Login using OTP’.

- Enter the OTP received on your linked mobile number.

- Select ‘Document Update’ and review your existing details.

- Upload Proof of Identity and Address documents as needed.

- Submit your update request to receive a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) confirming your request.

Here's how you can update your Aadhaar photo:

- Download the Aadhaar enrolment form from the UIDAI website.

- Fill out the form with all the required details.

- Visit your nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

- Submit the filled form along with your biometric information.

- Your live photograph will be taken at the centre.

- You will receive an acknowledgment slip containing the Update Request Number (URN).

- Keep the URN safe to track the status of your Aadhaar update.//

What is an Aadhar card?

Aadhaar is a unique identification card issued by the Indian government using biometric and demographic data. If your Aadhaar card was issued more than ten years ago and has not been updated then UIDAI recommends submitting Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents to revalidate the information. This ensures that your Aadhaar details remain accurate and current.