Aadhaar Card Update: Want to change or update phone number on Aadhaar? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, issues the Aadhaar card. Every Indian citizen's 12 digit number has become an integral part of their identity. With its growing importance, Aadhaar has become one of the most sought-after identity credentials. It is a reliable source that serves as proof of a citizen's address, date of birth, and other details, making it obligatory for everyone to have one. If the card is connected to a mobile phone number, users will be able to log in to some government-run web portals to access services. As a result, it's always a good idea to keep your Aadhaar number up to date.

How to Change Aadhaar with Mobile Number Online

Step 1: Visit the UIDAI web interface to alter your mobile number (ask.uidai.gov.in)

Step 2: Enter the phone number you want to change and the captcha in the appropriate fields.

Step 3: Enter the OTP that was sent to your phone number in the 'Send OTP' option. Then select 'Submit OTP & Proceed' from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Next, select 'Online Aadhaar Services' from a dropdown menu that includes a variety of options such as name, address, gender, email address, and mobile number. Select the one you want to change. However, if you want to update your cellphone number, you must first click on that option, then fill in the required information and select the option 'what do you want to update.'

Step 5: A new page will appear when the mobile number has been submitted, and a captcha must be entered. An OTP will be issued to your phone number as a result of this. Verify the OTP and then click 'Save and Continue.'

Step 6: Make an appointment to visit an Aadhaar centre near you to pay the Rs 25 cost and supply any other information that may be required.

How to Change Aadhaar with Mobile Number Offline

To complete the process offline, simply locate and visit a local Permanent Enrolment Centre, where the Aadhar Correction Form must be completed. Users must state the updated mobile number that they intend to link and update in the same form, after which the form must be submitted. The authentication will next proceed to biometric verification.

After that, the verification officer will provide you with an acknowledgment slip with your Update Request Number (URN). This number can be used to check the status of an Aadhaar card that has been updated. You can also call the UIDAI toll-free hotline to check your status (1947).

Simply log in to the UIDAI website and select the 'Verify' option from the 'Aadhaar Services' dropdown menu if users only need to verify the number. The 12-digit Aadhaar number, as well as the email address, mobile number, and security code, must be input once there. Click the 'Verify OTP' option after receiving the OTP, and the green tick should appear if all of the steps were followed.

