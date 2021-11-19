Aadhaar Card Update:You can change mobile number, address, date of birth online; here’s how

New Delhi: One of the most crucial documents for proving a person's identification is the Aadhaar card. The Aadhaar card, like the PAN card, voter ID card, or driver's licence, serves various purposes as a proof of identity, containing the date of birth, address, and other relevant information.

What is an Aadhaar card, and how does it work?

The Aadhaar card is a one-of-a-kind document issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). In addition to the typical information like name, gender, date of birth, and address, it has biometric credentials such as the person's iris and fingerprints.

As a result, anyone who wishes to update or correct their Aadhaar card can do so without difficulty. The UIDAI's internet site has made the process simple and speedy. Everything from changing your name, address, gender, or date of birth may be done in a matter of minutes.

The central government currently only allows changes to an individual's demographic and biometric information. The demographic characteristics of a person comprise, among other things, name, age, address, gender, date of birth, mobile number, email address, and relationship status for the uninitiated. Meanwhile, biometric information can be updated and includes iris, fingerprints, and facial pictures.

How to change your mobile number on your Aadhaar card online:

Step 1: Go to https://uidai.gov.in/ecosystem/enrolment-ecosystem/aadhaar-seva-kendra.html to access the official website.

Step 2: After that, you must submit the completed application form.

Step 3: Verify that the application form contains the right registered mobile number.

Step 4: To update the mobile number, no documents are required to be presented.

Step 5: The request will be registered after you click submit.

Step 6: Finally, you will be given an acknowledgment slip.

Check out how to change your Aadhaar Card's address and other information:

Visit https://uidai.gov.in/ for further information.

Look for and select the 'Update Aadhaar' section. If you need to modify your address, for example. Then, on the home page, click on the 'Update Address in Your Aadhaar' option.

After that, the user will be led to a new page where he or she can alter their address.

Then, select 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar' from the drop-down menu. The user will be able to correct Aadhaar card details immediately on the portal as a result of this.

