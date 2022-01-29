Aadhaar Card verification: Here's how to scan Aadhaar via QR code

New Delhi: UIDAI has replaced the existing QR code on e-Aadhaar that featured demographic information for residents with a secure QR code that includes demographic information as well as the Aadhaar holder's photograph.

Aadhaar now has two QR codes, and this data will be authenticated by a UIDAI digital signature to make it more secure and tamper-resistant. A tiny one on the front with merely demographic data and another large one on the top portion of the cutaway portion's front and back sides with demographic data and a photo.

e-Aadhaar QR codes, according to the UIDAI website, contain demographic information about the resident, including Name, Address, Date of Birth, Gender, and Masked Aadhaar Number. A photograph is also included in the larger QR code.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) developed the Aadhaar QR Code Scanner software to allow users to scan and check the data included in the QR code displayed on eAadhaar and printed Aadhaar PVC cards.

According to UIDAI's tweet, you may swiftly and easily authenticate your identity by scanning the QR code on your Aadhaar PVC card with QR code scanners or the mAadhaar mobile application.

You may have noticed that the printed Aadhaar has a QR Code. This is a QR code that has been digitally signed and can be used for authentication. Simply launch the QR Code Scanner in your mAadhaar app and scan the QR Code on the given Aadhaar. On the screen, the demographic information as well as a photograph of the Aadhaar bearer would be presented. You can match these to the Aadhaar presenter to verify identification.

How to Verify Aadhaar with a QR scan via the mAadhaar app:

Step 1: Get the mAadhaar app and open it.

Step 2: Open the QR Code Scanner application. Please remember that every printed Aadhaar card has a QR Code on it.

Step 3 Scan the QR Code on the Aadhaar card that has been presented.

Step 4: Double-check the information with the physical copy you were given.

"This new digitally signed QR code can be read ONLY utilising UIDAI's windows based Custom client for desktops/laptops and validated against UIDAI digital signatures in real time," according to the UIDAI website. As a result, any effort at e-Aadhaar fraud can be immediately identified using a QR Code reader."

Online or offline, any Aadhaar card may be validated. To verify offline, scan the QR code on your e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar letter, or AadhaarPVCcard. This QR code scanner can be used to check the validity of an Aadhaar card that has been provided to you.

