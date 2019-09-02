Aadhaar holders to automatically receive PAN from I-T Dept

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announcement regarding amendment to the income tax rules that will allow Aadhaar card holders to automatically receive PAN card from Income Tax department.

The rule has come into effect from September 1. The Aadhar holders shall be deemed to have applied for allotment of PAN and they will not be required to apply or submit any more documents, CBDT said.

In a circular dated August 30, the CBDT said, “Any person, who has not been allotted a permanent account number but possesses the Aadhaar number may apply for allotment of the permanent account number under sub-section (1) or sub-section (1A) or sub-section (3) of section 139A to the authorities mentioned in sub-rule (2) by intimating his Aadhaar number and he shall not be required to apply or submit any documents under this rule”.

CBDT said that I-T department will obtain demographic information of an individual from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for allotment of PAN.