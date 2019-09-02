close

AADHAAR

Aadhaar holders to automatically receive PAN from I-T Dept

CBDT said that I-T department will obtain demographic information of an individual from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for allotment of PAN.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announcement regarding amendment to the income tax rules that will allow Aadhaar card holders to automatically receive PAN card from Income Tax department.

The rule has come into effect from September 1. The Aadhar holders shall be deemed to have applied for allotment of PAN and they will not be required to apply or submit any more documents, CBDT said.

In a circular dated August 30, the CBDT said, “Any person, who has not been allotted a permanent account number but possesses the Aadhaar number  may  apply  for  allotment  of  the  permanent  account  number  under  sub-section  (1)  or  sub-section  (1A)  or  sub-section  (3)  of  section  139A  to the  authorities  mentioned  in  sub-rule  (2)  by intimating his Aadhaar number and he shall not be required to apply or submit any documents under this rule”.

CBDT said that I-T department will obtain demographic information of an individual from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for allotment of PAN.

 

