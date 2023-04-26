Aadhaar Linking With Bank Account: Do It In 3 Easy Steps Using Mobile App

New Delhi: The government has mandated the use of Aadhaar for a number of government programmes. The Revenue Department has announced that you must link your Aadhaar card to your bank. You may link your bank to Aadhaar online and offline. You must have access to that bank's internet banking if you want to link your Aadhaar to your bank account online.

Here Is How To Link Aadhaar With Bank Account In 3 Easy Steps Using Mobile App

- Sign in to your bank's mobile app

- Navigate to the "Services" page of the "My Account" section and select "View/Update Aadhaar card details."

- Enter your Aadhaar number twice and then press the submit button.

You will receive notification that your bank account has been successfully linked to your Aadhaar card.

Alternatively, You can also link your bank account to Aadhaar offline by visiting your local bank branch or ATM. To link Aadhaar to a bank account, complete the form. Along with the form, submit a self-attested copy of your Aadhaar card. Submit the form and an Aadhaar photocopy to the counter, where you may be requested to show your genuine Aadhaar card for verification.

Your form will be accepted, but it may take a few days for your bank account to be linked to Aadhaar. You will be notified of your registered mobile number once Aadhaar is linked.

