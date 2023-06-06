Aadhaar-Pan Card Link Deadline: Here's Step-By-Step Guide To Link The Two Before June 30

New Delhi: Pan-Aadhaar Link Deadline: The deadline for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) to the Aadhaar card is drawing near. The deadline was extended from March 30, 2023, to June 30, 2023. If you fail to link them, your PAN card will become inoperative, potentially causing difficulties.

For individuals who have applied for an Aadhaar card but have not received the Aadhaar Number yet, they can mention the Enrolment ID from the Aadhaar application form when filing their Income Tax Return (ITR).

If you have not yet linked your Aadhaar card with PAN, you can follow the process online

1. In order to link PAN and Aadhaar cards, tax payers have to first register on the Income tax e-Filing portal

2. Log in to the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department by entering the log-in ID, password and date of birth

3. After punching in the details, you will also have to feed in a code

4. On logging in to the site, a pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card

5. If not, you can go to Profile setting and opt the “Link Aadhaar” button

6. Punch in the details such as name, date of birth and gender. It will be already mentioned by you during registration on the e-Filing portal

7. Verify the details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar card

8. If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and click on the “link now” button

9. You will get the message that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card

The Income Tax Department had last year said that non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar by March 31 would attract penalty of up to Rs 1,000, but such PAN will remain functional for one more year till March 2023, for filing ITR, claiming refunds and other I-T procedures.