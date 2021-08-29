हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AADHAAR

Aadhaar, PAN/EPFO linking facility working fine, outage reports inaccurate: UIDAI

"The PAN/EPFO is an authentication-based facility", the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology added. 

Aadhaar, PAN/EPFO linking facility working fine, outage reports inaccurate: UIDAI

New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Saturday said that all its services are stable and functioning fine and there have been no outages in its Aadhaar, PAN/Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) linking facility, which is authentication based. 

"The PAN/EPFO is an authentication-based facility", the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology added.

According to the statement issued by UIDAI, it was going through an essential security upgrade in its systems in a phased manner over the last week, some intermittent service interruptions were reported only in the enrolment and mobile update service facility at a few enrolment/update centres, which too is working fine now, after upgradation.

UIDAI further said that even though the system has stabilized, it is monitoring the same to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the residents. 

It may be noted that more than 51 lakh residents have been enrolled in the last nine days since the beginning of the up-gradation process on August 20 this year at an average of 5.68 lakh enrolment per day while authentication transactions have taken place as usual on an average of more than 5.3 crore authentications per day. Also Read: Post Office Scheme: Get Rs 3300 pension by investing just Rs 50,000 in this investment plan

UIDAI said that certain media reports about the so-called UIDAI system outages in linking Aadhaar with PAN/EPFO are not accurate. Also Read: ITR Filing: 5 mistakes that you should avoid while filing income tax returns

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AADHAARPanEPFOUIDAI
Next
Story

Post Office Scheme: Get Rs 3300 pension by investing just Rs 50,000 in this investment plan

Must Watch

PT7M20S

MP: Tribal man tied to a vehicle and dragged, died during treatment