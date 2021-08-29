Aadhaar-PF Seeding, GST, LPG prices: THESE 5 changes will happen from September 1

The month of September is going to come in a few days and with COVID-19 cases increasing in some states, there are certain changes that are going to be reality. These changes include mandatory Aadhaar-PAN linking and an expected hike in LPG cooking gas prices.

These changes will definitely have an impact on the lives of the common man.

Check the upcoming changes from September 1

PAN-Aadhaar linking

It is important to note that State Bank of India (SBI) customers must link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar by September 30. Failing to do so, this would stop customers from having certain transactions. PAN card is mandatory to deposit Rs 50,000 or more in a single day. Therefore, one needs to link their Aadhaar and PAN on the Income Tax Department website.

LPG Cooking Gas Prices

The LPG cooking gas prices are going to increase in the month of September and this comes after two consecutive months of rise in prices. On August 18, LPG price was increased by Rs 25 per cylinder s whereas it was hiked by Rs 25.50 in July.

Aadhaar-PF linking

From the month of September onwards, if your UAN (Universal Account Number) and Aadhaar card are not liked then your employer will not be able to credit any money to your provident fund (PF) account. To implement it, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) had revised Section 142 of the Code of Social Security 2020.

GSTR-1 Filing Guidelines

From September, the Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) has said that Rule-59(6) of Central GST Rules for the filing of GSTR-1, will be applicable. As per the rule, any registered person who has not filed returns in Form GSTR-3B shall not be allowed to file the GSTR-1 form.

Cheque Clearance

The RBI’s Positive Pay System was aimed at clearing cheques in order to verify an issuer's details for stopping any fraudulent acts. The system had come into effect from January 1.

Several banks have already adopted the new system, Axis Bank will implement the same from September 1 onwards.

