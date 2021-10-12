Aadhaar Self-service Update Portal: Check the charges for updating Name, DoB, Gender, Address and Language

New Delhi: Aadhaar Issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) now allows you to now update your Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Address and Language Online via the Aadhaar Self-service Update Portal.

Charges for updating Aadhaar Name, DoB, Gender, Address, Language

The charges to update your Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Address and Language Online via the Aadhaar Self-service Update Portal has been kept at a very affordable price by the UIDAI. UIDAI says that Rs 50 has to be paid against each update through online portal. Update of more than one field at a time is considered as one update only. (Also read: Blue-colored Aadhaar card: Who gets it and how to apply for it? Know here)

What documents are required for Aadhaar Online Updates?

Each of the data type update requires following Verification Requirements.

For Name : Scanned copy of Poof of Identity (POI)

For Date of Birth : Scanned copy of Poof of Date of Birth

For Gender: OTP authentication via mobile/Face Auth

For Address : Scanned copy of Poof of Address (POA)*.

For Language : Not Required

You can click this direct link "https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/" to update your details using Aadhaar Self-service Update Portal.

However, before proceeding, you must note that registered mobile number is mandatory for Online Aadhaar Update Request. You will receive OTP for Aadhaar Authentication in your registered mobile. For other updates like Head of Family/Guardian details or Biometric update, resident will be required to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Enrolment/Update Centre.

