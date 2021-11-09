Aadhaar Update: Lost Aadhaar card? Here’s how to find Aadhaar number online

New Delhi: Every Indian citizen needs an Aadhaar card as a form of identity. It is one of, if not the, most crucial pieces of identification an Indian can have. Keeping this in mind, losing your Aadhaar card may result in complications at different locations where identity verification is required. The Aadhaar card is a one-of-a-kind document issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The card includes biometric credentials such as the person's fingerprints and iris, as well as standard identity document information such as name, date of birth, gender, and address. Given its importance, if you lose this identity card, you must try to re-issue it as quickly as possible.

To address the requirement to re-issue an Aadhaar card if it is misplaced, the government's UIDAI has created an alternative to get the verifiable 12-digit identification number online if you cannot recall it. All of the work can be completed in a couple of minutes using the UIDAI's official portal.

The sole requirement is that your registered mobile number be linked to your Aadhaar number in order to use this service. If not, you must try the offline technique, and there is no need to be concerned as a result. On that topic, let us look at how to find your Aadhaar number online if you have misplaced your card.

As previously stated, the sole requirement for accessing your Aadhaar number online is that your cellphone number be previously registered with Aadhar. If you've previously completed this one, proceed to the next stages.

1) To begin, go to (https://resident.uidai.gov.in/) the official UIDAI website on your phone or PC.

2) Then, to continue, scroll down to the Aadhaar Services option.

3) After you've selected the option, proceed to the current page's 'Recover Lost or Forgotten EID/UID' tab.

4) Next, under the 'Select Option' section, select the 'Aadhaar No (UID)' bullet after you've successfully navigated to the appropriate page.

5) To proceed, you must first input your personal information, including your complete name, phone number, and email address.

6) After that, double-check the Captcha on the page.

7) Click the 'Send OTP' button after that. Wait for the six-digit one-time password to arrive in the mail and then input it. This method will allow you to retrieve your Aadhaar number from your email address and/or mobile number. If you've misplaced your Aadhaar enrollment ID, you can follow a similar procedure.

How to Retrieve Lost Aadhaar Number Offline

You're out of luck if your phone number isn't registered with Aadhaar. The UIDAI website claims that the Aadhaar number can still be recovered. However, you will have to put in extra effort for this.

“You may visit any UIDAI-run Aadhaar Seva Kendra to download your Aadhaar and get a printout. This service is available at UIDAI-run ASK only. This will be extended to other Aadhaar Kendra in Banks, Post Offices, BSNL Centres or State Government offices later," as per the website. Within 15 days, your reprinted Aadhaar will be given to your registered address. You can get your enrolment ID by calling the government's hotline number 1947 and following the steps.

