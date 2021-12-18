Aadhaar-Voter ID link: Check step by step process

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved an electoral reform bill that will link a citizen's Aadhaar card to their voter identification cards. The Indian Election Commission proposed that voters be given four opportunities to register each year. Citizens who have reached the age of 18 must register to vote.

For service voters, the election legislation is deemed gender-neutral. Individuals can link their Aadhaar numbers to their voter IDs using the national voter service web, SMS, phone, or by visiting booth level officers in their area.

Link Aadhaar to a voter ID card via the National voter service portal:

Step 1: Visit https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ .

Step 2: Using your mobile number, email address, and voter id number, log in to the portal and enter your password.

Step 3: After that, enter your state, district, and personal information such as your name, date of birth, and father's name.

Step 4: Now, if the details entered correctly match the government's data base, click the search button, and the details will be presented on the screen.

Step 5: On the left side of the screen, tap the 'Feed Aadhaar No' option.

Step 6: Fill in the name as it appears on the Aadhaar card, Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number, and/or registered email address on a pop-up page.

Step 7:After you've filled in all of the information, double-check everything and hit the submit button.

Step 8: Finally, a notice will appear on the screen indicating that the programme has been successfully registered.

Link Aadhaar to a voter ID card via SMS:

Step 1: Open your text message on your phone.

Step 2: Send a text message to 166 or 51969.

Step 3: The SMS format is as follows:

Link Aadhaar to a voter ID card via the phone:

Step 1:To link your Aadhaar with your voter ID, you can also phone the call centre.

Step 2: On weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., dial 1950.

Step 3: To link your voter ID card and Aadhaar number, provide both.

Link Aadhaar to a voter ID card by contacting the booth level officers:

Step 1: Share an application with the booth level office closest to you.

Step 2:The booth officer will double-check the information and come to your location for additional verification.

Step 3: It will be recorded once it is completed.

How to check the status of Aadhaar to link with your voter ID:

Step 1: Go to the https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

Step 2: Fill in the blanks in the 'Seeding Through NVSP Portal' section.

Step 3: A notification is displayed with regards to the request that has been submitted and is currently being processed.

Step 4: Eventually, the official website https://uidai.gov.in/ will be displayed to verify whether your Aadhaar is linked to a voter ID.

