Aadhar Card Update: Now you can avail 35 Services on mAadhaar App from home

Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents to have in India and it is linked to each and everything in our lives starting from phone number to our bank accounts, cars, electricity and so on. In order to make the online portal along with its facilities more accessible and user-friendly, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) came up with an updated version of its upgraded mAadhaar app which houses more than 35 online Aadhaar-related services from a mobile phone.

In a tweet, UIDAI divulged information on the new updates to the app along with links to the iOS Apple Store and Google Play Store.

UIDAI, in another tweet, asked users to uninstall the previous app and then install the new one with all the updates. Notably, most of the services on the app are already there on the website, but the app extends its reach.

Check out the new and old key features of the app.

1) Language Diversity: In order to break the barrier created by different languages, the app houses 13 languages which include English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

2) Universality: Even if you don’t have an Aadhaar card, the app can still be used. But the app’s Aadhaar services further need an Aadhaar registered profile in order to be availed.

3) Services: The mAadhaar app services are divided into three main groups – ‘The Main Service Dashboard’, ‘Request Status Services’ and the ‘My Aadhaar’ section.

The ‘Main Services Dashboard’ provides access to download the Aadhaar card, order a reprint, update the address, revise the mobile number, download offline eKYC, show or scan QR codes, verify Aadhaar, verify mail/email, retrieve UID/EID and even request an address validation letter.

The ‘Request Status Services’ allows users to check and track the status of the Aadhaar or other various online requests.

The ‘My Aadhaar’ comes with personalisation of services where one does not have to even enter the Aadhaar number to use Aadhaar services. This section further gives facilities for the user to lock/unlock their Aadhaar or Biometric Authentication.

Meanwhile, ‘Enrolment Centre Section’ allows users to find the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre.

4) Paperless E-verification: This feature allows users to share a QR code and password-protected eKYC which will further allow them to conduct safer and paperless verifications.

5) More Security: The app comes with a time-based One-Time Password (OTP) instead of the standard SMS based OTP.

6) Virtual ID Management: With this, users can further generate a virtual ID and can hold up to 3 profiles on their profile section on the app. Profile data can also be updated on the app.



