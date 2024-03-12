Ace investor Madhusudan Kela Becomes Latest Target Of DeepFake Showing Bid To Offer 'Hefty Returns'

New Delhi: In the recent instances of big names falling victim to deepfake, the latest is an AI generated video of Ace investor Madhusudan Kela, in which the latter is being shown as promising ‘hefty returns’ to the investors.

Kela, responding to the DeepFake video has urged people to not make any investments based on the video and has said that he has not made any such claims or promises. He has also tagged SEBI, BSE, NSE and Mumbai Police in his social media post and has sought interventions from regulatory bodies.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Kela wrote, “Hi all. This is to inform that a fake video which appears to be AI generated (voiceover on my existing video) is being circulated on various social media sites like Instagram/Fb claiming/false information and promising investment returns. Please note that I have not made any such claims or promises and I do not support these communications. I am in the process of taking legal action for the same. Request you all to not invest basis such video and kindly report the video and not to forward or share it further.”

What Are Deepfakes? How Does It Work?

Deepfakes are a form of synthetic media meticulously designed to resemble a real person's voice, appearance, or actions. These technologically advanced creations fall within the realm of generative artificial intelligence (AI), a subset of machine learning (ML). It involves training algorithms to learn the intricate patterns and unique characteristics of a dataset, which can include video footage or audio recordings of a real individual. The goal is to enable the AI to recreate original sound or visual imagery with startling precision.

Narayana Murthy's Becomes Deepfake Victim

A couple of days back Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's two new deepfake videos were being widely shared on social media in which he was purportedly promoting a so-called investing platform “Quantum AI”. In the fake video, Murthy was shown claiming that the user of this new tech will be able to earn $3,000 (around Rs 2.5 lakh) on the first working day.

In the clip what was a red flag was Murthy’s lip movements --that clearly looked out of sync with the audio, that is one of the strongest indicators of deepfake videos. The original video instead was that of Murthy speaking at a Conclave in Bengaluru.

Zerodha Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath had also posted a video showing his own deepfake in which Kamath’s deepfake speaks about the difficulty in verifying customer identities as digitisation becomes centre stage. He said the aim was to highlight the growing threat posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

