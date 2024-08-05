New Delhi: Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, has surpassed the Mukesh Ambani after purchasing the multi-million-pound mansion in London. He bought it for at least Rs 1444.6 crore for the nearly century-old Aberconway House near Hyde Park.

This multi-million-pound mansion was bought by Serum Life Sciences, the British division of the Poonawalla family. The Poonawalla family will use this house during their visits to the UK. According to a report by the Financial Times, this is the most expensive house sold in London in 2023. This mansion is a prestigious property from the 1920s.

Notably, this mansion is previously belonged to Dominika Kulczyk, daughter of Poland's richest man and late industrialist Jan Kulczyk.

Second Most Expensive House Sold in London

This house has become the second most expensive house ever sold in London. Before this, a house was sold by Saudi Arabia's former Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz in London. This house was sold for Rs 19,000 crore in 2020. According to media reports, the house in London bagged the title of being the most expensive house in 2023 and is worth Rs 1,446 crore.

A close source to Serum Life Sciences told the Financial Times that the Poonawalla family has no intention of permanently relocating to the UK. This house will be used for both the company's and the family's needs during their visits to the UK.

Who Is Adar Poonawalla?

Adar Poonawalla is the son of Cyrus Poonawalla. In 2011, Adar Poonawalla took over as CEO of Serum Institute. The Serum Institute is known for its significant role during the COVID pandemic. The company was producing the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. During the global epidemic, Adar led SII in producing and distributing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 70 countries.

Mukesh Ambani's Most Expensive Hotel In London

It is important to note that this is not the first time an Indian businessman has bought a luxurious house in London. Many Indian businessmen have luxury homes in London.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries and the richest man in Asia, has a luxurious hotel in Stoke Park. This hotel has 49 bedrooms, 13 tennis courts, a 14-acre private garden, and a 27-hole golf course. In 2020, Mukesh Ambani bought this hotel for Rs 529 crore.