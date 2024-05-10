Advertisement
Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Swiggy Instamart To Bring Gold, Silver Coins To Your Doorstep Within Minutes

In addition to gold and silver coins in different grammages, Swiggy Instamart will also deliver silver spoons, silver glass, and puja essentials like the Vishnu Chalisa Book, agarbatti, flowers, and puja cloth.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 10, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
New Delhi: Quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart has announecd that it has partnered with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Muthoot Exim (Muthoot Pappachan Group) to offer customers the convenience of purchasing gold and silver coins directly on Swiggy Instamart on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on May 10.

"Swiggy Instamart has collaborated with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Muthoot Exim to bring certified gold and silver coins to the doorsteps of customers within minutes, making it easier than ever to celebrate the auspicious occasion with the purchase of precious metals," the company said in a statement.

Apart from the convenience and speed of delivery, customers can also be rest assured that the gold and silver coins purchased through Swiggy Instamart come with a 24 carat, 999 Gold coin. The silver coins are also of 999 purity, the company added.

In addition to gold and silver coins in different grammages, Swiggy Instamart will also deliver silver spoons, silver glass, and puja essentials like the Vishnu Chalisa Book, agarbatti, flowers, and puja cloth.

“The success of last year's Dhanteras coin sales highlights the rising consumer interest in quick commerce for auspicious purchases. Partnering with reputed brands only bolsters their trust. Our teams stand ready to meet the increased demand, ensuring a seamless experience for all this Akshaya Tritya,” Phani Kishan, CEO of Swiggy Instamart said.

