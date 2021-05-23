हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bank holidays

Alert! Banks to shut down for 3 days in May’s last week: Check full list here

Bank holidays are prevalent every year and customers will see that banks will be closed in many parts of the country for at least 3 days in the last week of May 2021. 

Alert! Banks to shut down for 3 days in May’s last week: Check full list here

Bank holidays are prevalent every year and customers will see that banks will be closed in many parts of the country for at least 3 days in the last week of May 2021. 

The 3-day closure of banks will not happen one after another as the first bank holiday will happen on Sunday (May 23, 2021) and another bank holiday on May 26 due to Buddha Purnima. Moreover, the banks will remain shut on May 30 as it is Sunday.

According to the RBI guidelines, all private and public sector banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The banks are also shut on Sundays. 

May 23, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 26, 2021: Buddha Purnima

May 30, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

The bank branches will remain shut in Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bank holidaysBanksbank closedclosure of banksRBI guidelines
Next
Story

NEFT not working? Here’s how you can still transfer money online

Must Watch

PT7M33S

Bollywood Breaking: Sara Ali Khan's fun with Rohit Shetty