Alert! Banks to shut down for 3 days in May’s last week: Check full list here

Bank holidays are prevalent every year and customers will see that banks will be closed in many parts of the country for at least 3 days in the last week of May 2021.

The 3-day closure of banks will not happen one after another as the first bank holiday will happen on Sunday (May 23, 2021) and another bank holiday on May 26 due to Buddha Purnima. Moreover, the banks will remain shut on May 30 as it is Sunday.

According to the RBI guidelines, all private and public sector banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The banks are also shut on Sundays.

May 23, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 26, 2021: Buddha Purnima

May 30, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

The bank branches will remain shut in Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Live TV

#mute