Alert! HDFC Bank warns customers of cyber fraud; Here’s how to avoid loss of money

New Delhi: To escape the Covid-19 pandemic, most individuals are shifting away from cash and toward digital payment - online banking. As a result of this, the majority of money transactions have moved to net banking, which has attracted cybercriminals and resulted in a surge in cyber fraud!

In light of this, HDFC Bank has issued a warning to its account holders about the increased possibility of cyber fraud. Not only that, but HDFC Bank has also provided recommendations on how to keep safe while banking online. When cybercrime occurs, most of the time it is account holders who mistakenly reveal sensitive information about their bank accounts to strangers.

Account holders should be aware that fraudsters have gotten more sophisticated and have learned a variety of methods for stealing money online. The number of cybercrime cases increased by 11.8 percent in 2020 over the previous year, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Cyber frauds

As online shopping, e-transactions, and internet usage rise throughout the holiday season, the risk of cyber fraud grows. Cyber criminals attempt to steal money in a variety of ways:

1. Pretending to be bankers,

2. insurance agents

3. healthcare workers

4. telecom workers

5. Government officials

Goals:

1. Get your KYC information,

2. Re-do your KYC,

3. Offering new jobs

4. Threaten to block your account

5. Claiming fake emergency.

Here's how to stop cyber fraud:

As a result, HDFC Bank used Twitter to warn consumers about cyber crime. According to the HDFC Bank statement, “While shopping online, stay alert & practice #MoohBandhRakho when asked for banking information from unknown sources. Avoid giving out sensitive information on unverified payment pages.”

1. Never give your PIN or OTP to anyone

Remember that receiving money in their bank account does not require you to validate your account with a PIN or an OTP. Any request for an OTP/PIN should immediately raise an alarm. Remember that your bank or any other institution would never ask for personal information.

2. Do not click on unknown links

Not everything that glitters is gold. If the offers appear to be too good to be true, they most likely are; shun them. You may be sent to phishing websites if you click on questionable links, placing you at risk of becoming a victim of identity theft.

3. Use only official bank websites

Customers are frequently given incorrect customer service numbers, leading them to feel they are speaking with a bank or insurance company staff. Before contacting them, double-check their phone numbers.

4. Never make payments on unknown portals

Fraudsters frequently try to clone official websites, which require customers to submit their bank account information, debit cards, credit cards, and other personal information upon registration, resulting in more scams. Be wary of such websites; double-check the logos, user interface, and other characteristics to see if the site is genuine or a clone. If you suspect phishing, never give out any personal information.

“If you stay alert and follow these simple steps, your money will be safe with you,” Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer of HDFC bank said in a statement.



