Alert! SBI, PNB issue THIS important warning for customers

India’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have warned its customers about the various online hacking and frauds that have increased especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Issuing important safety alerts, both SBI and PNB have conveyed that their customers safety is their utmost priority.

SBI has alerted its customers by asking them not to download any app on the advice of strangers or from any untrustworthy source. SBI customers must download apps only from verified sources.

“Do not download any app on your mobile based on the advice of unknown persons,” SBI tweeted. State Bank of India has stated, “It is possible that messages including OTP/PIN/CVV may be read remotely.”

Similarly, the State Bank of India stated that “Make safety your priority. Choose to make contactless payments with NFC enabled Debit Cards.”

In its safety alert, SBI advised its customers to choose the safer option with SBI Debit Cards during physical payments.

NFC or Near-field communication facility is available in a few selected SBI debit cards which can be enabled or disabled via internet banking.

Besides that, SBI customers can also do contactless payments with the TAP and Pay feature at the POS machine.

Meanwhile, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has alerted its customers by saying, “Tapping and dialing directly from browser on any number can make you vulnerable to fraudulent activities. To report Cyber Crime, visit: https://cybercrime.gov.in . Be mindful of what you tap on!”

PNB has warned its customers that clicking on links or tabs can land you in trouble. “Want to connect with bank’s call centre? Remember! Clicking on links or tabs can land you in trouble. Always search the official website of the bank for contact numbers and stay safe!”

