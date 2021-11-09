All Indian coins to bear 75th year of independence text: Check details of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins

New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance has stated that all Indian coins will bear 75th year of independence text.

These rules may be called the Coinage of One Rupee, Two Rupees, Five Rupees, Ten Rupees and Twenty Rupees Rules, 2021. They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette, added the ministry.

Denomination of Coins- The coins of One Rupee, Two Rupees, Five Rupees, Ten Rupees and Twenty Rupees shall be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of Central Government.

ONE RUPEE: OBVERSE:

The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the legend “सत्यमेव जयते” inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “भारत” in Hindi and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English.

REVERSE:

The face of the coin shall bear image of official logo of “आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव” at the centre of coin. The Rupee symbol “₹” along with denominational value “1” in the international numeral shall be shown below the image of the logo. A text “75TH YEAR OF INDEPENDENCE” in English is written on top periphery of the coin. The year of minting in international numerals shall be shown on centre of left periphery of the coin.

TWO RUPEES: OBVERSE:

The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the legend “सत्यमेव जयते” inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “भारत” in Hindi and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English.

REVERSE:

The face of the coin shall bear image of official logo of “आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव” at the centre of coin. The Rupee symbol “₹” along with denominational value “2” in the international numeral shall be shown below the image of logo. A text “75TH YEAR OF INDEPENDENCE” in English is written on top periphery of the coin. The year of minting in international numerals shall be shown on centre of left periphery of the coin.

