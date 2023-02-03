topStoriesenglish2569087
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
AMUL

Amul Business Franchise: Want to Open Amul Parlour or Become Distributor? Read This Caution Notification

Amul has cautioned that for opening Amul Parlour, becoming Amul Distributor or for job enquiries, one should visit only Amul official website amul.com or call (022) 6852666.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 11:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Amul Business Franchise: Want to Open Amul Parlour or Become Distributor? Read This Caution Notification

New Delhi: If you are thinking of owning an Amul Franchise, you must read about the caution message that the company is running on its website for the benefit of aspiring owners and small enterprises. Amul parlours are exclusive Amul retailer that stocks and sells the entire line of Amul products.

However Amul has cautioned that for opening Amul Parlour, becoming Amul Distributor or for job enquiries, one should visit only Amul official website amul.com or call (022) 6852666. (Also read: Amul Milk Prices Hiked)

"We wish to inform our valued customers and prospective partners that all processes required to set up franchises of Amul Parlours, Amul Scooping Parlous or to become a distributor are mandated by GCMMF (AMUL) Limited only. Any other website/individual/entit/organisation representing or impersonating our organisation and brand is doing so with an intention of scamming individuals and maligning our brand," Amul cautioned users on its website.

Amul also added that it takes a refundable security deposit of Rs 25,000 only in form of cheque or demand draft issued in the name of GCMMF Ltd during the signing of agreement.

"The payment is taken only after our authorised representatives meet prospective partners in person and perform due verification process. We do not take any payment through RTGS/NEFT for Amul Parlour deposit."

For appointment as Amul Distributor, for all types of enquiries for distributorship you can call Amul official customer care (022) 6852666

Amul has added that no other website or toll-free number is activated or authorised GCMMF LTD (AMUL) to accept applications.

“There is no payment to be made to become an amul distributor and we do not take any payment throught RTGS/NEFT for appointing a distributor,” Amul said.

Amul Franchise Business Opportunity

If you want to start Amul Franchise Business, visit the official website of the company i.e www.amul.com. Click on the Amul Franchise Business Opportunity option and then you will get all the required information.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!