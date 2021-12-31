Apply for e-PAN via Aadhaar Card: Here's how to do it

New Delhi: The Aadhaar card, which has a 12-digit unique identification number, is a necessary document for Indian people to prove their identity. The UIDAI card is useful for obtaining benefits such as filing IT returns, creating a bank account, receiving government subsidies, and so on.

The Aadhaar number can also be utilised to apply for a PAN card, which is another important document that is typically required by taxpayers. The Income Tax department issues the card, which has a 10-digit unique alphanumeric number, to preserve a record of all tax-related information of an individual in order to prevent tax evasion. Apart from paying income tax, a PAN card is essential for receiving tax refunds. Having an Aadhaar card, however, eliminates the need to fill out a comprehensive application for a PAN card. If you have an Aadhaar card and are applying for your first PAN card, here's how you can receive a quick Permanent Account Number.

How to apply for instant PAN card through Aadhaar card in simple steps

Step 1- Visit the IT department's official e-filling home page.

Step 2- When the page loads, select the 'Instant E-PAN' option from the homepage's 'Quick Links' area. It will take you to the immediate PAN allocation portal.

Step 3- Then press the 'Get New PAN' button.

Step 4- Next, enter your Aadhaar number for PAN allocation and tick the 'I confirm that' box before hitting the 'Continue' button.

Step 5- You will then receive an Aadhaar OTP on your registered mobile number, which you must input in the required space before clicking the 'Validate Aadhaar OTP and Continue' button.

Step 6- After that, you'll be taken to the OTP Validation page. Accept the terms and conditions, then press the Continue button.

Step 7- Then enter your OTP, check the box, and press the Continue button once more.

Step 8- If your email ID has not been authenticated, click 'Validate email ID,' enter your credentials, and then click the Continue button.

Step 9- After you have submitted your Aadhaar details for validation, you will be given an acknowledgment number. You can check the status of your PAN allotment by entering your Aadhaar number.

To download the e-PAN, first complete the first two steps, then click on the 'Check Status/Download PAN' option, enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code, tap on the Submit icon, validate by entering the OTP, and complete the procedure. If the PAN allocation was successful, a PDF file link will be issued within 10 minutes; download it and input the password (date of birth in DDMMYYYY format). While the procedure is straightforward, the applicant should keep in mind that the Aadhaar must be linked to the registered cellphone number.

Live TV

#mute