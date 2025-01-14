Are Banks Closed Today 14 January For Makar Sankranti, Pongal? Check Before Visiting Your Branch

New Delhi: Pongal, Makar Sankranti 2025 Bank Holiday: Bank branches in several states will remained closed Today (Tuesday, January 14) on account of Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

As per RBI holiday colander, states that will have bank holidays on January 14 are: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for these days in January 2025

New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong: January 1

Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration: January 2

Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday: January 6

Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa: January 11

Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali: January 14

Thiruvalluvar Day: January 15

Uzhavar Thirunal: January 16

Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti: January 23

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.