New Delhi: DA Hike Update: The Dearness allowance for employees of Assam State government will be hiked to 53 percent. Bringing the much needed festive joy to the employees, the Assam Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has approved 3 percent hike in DA, effective from July 2023.

After the hike, the DA will increase from 50 percent to 53 percent, which is at par with the DA of central government employees. Employees will get the revised DA from their December salary onwards, while the arrears will be settled in four equal installments.

Meanwhile, on October 16, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.07.2024 representing an increase of three percent (3%) over the existing rate of 50% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs.9,448.35 crore per annum.

This will benefit about 49.18 lakh central government employees and 64.89 lakh pensioners.