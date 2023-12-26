trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703026
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
ATAL PENSION SCHEME

Want Monthly Regular Income After Retirement? Check Return Calculator, Tenure, Eligibility, And Other Benefits

The Atal Pension Scheme enables individuals to save a small amount regularly and receive a pension in their retirement. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 05:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Want Monthly Regular Income After Retirement? Check Return Calculator, Tenure, Eligibility, And Other Benefits File Photo

New Delhi: In honor of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the central government has initiated various schemes under his name, aiming to provide social security to citizens. Among these, the Atal Pension Scheme is a popular choice, allowing individuals to secure their old age with modest investments.

Key Features Of Atal Pension Scheme

The Atal Pension Scheme enables individuals to save a small amount regularly and receive a pension in their retirement. By contributing as little as 7 rupees per day, participants can secure a pension ranging from Rs 1,000 to 5,000 rupees per month during their post-retirement years. (Also Read: Home Loan Benefits For Women In India: Check What Advantage They Can Avail)

Atal Pension Yojana: Launch Date

Launched by the Modi government in 2015, this scheme has already benefited over 6 crore subscribers. (Also Read: Android Users Beware: 'Chameleon' Malware Poses Serious Threat - Read Details)

Atal Pension Yojana: Return Calculator For 5,000 Rupees Pension

According to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, if you start investing at 18 with a daily contribution of just 7 rupees, you can receive a monthly pension of 5,000 rupees after turning 60.

This means a monthly investment of 210 rupees, accumulating over 42 years to provide financial security in your golden years.

Atal Pension Yojana: Scheme Eligibility And Conditions

- Any Indian citizen falling within the age group of 18 to 40 years can participate.

- An amendment in October 2022 specifies that individuals paying income tax cannot avail of the benefits of the Atal Pension Scheme.

- Both spouses can benefit from the scheme, with the surviving spouse receiving the pension in case of the subscriber's demise.

- Subscribers must continue their investments until they reach the age of 60.

- In the unfortunate event of a subscriber's demise, the nominated individual will receive the pension amount.

Atal Pension Yojana: How To Invest

For those with a bank account and Aadhaar card, investing in the Atal Pension Scheme is a straightforward process. Simply visit the bank, apply for the scheme, submit the necessary documents, and your pension account will be opened after Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?