Atal Pension Yojna subscribers can use this app for checking balance, download transaction statement and more

New Delhi: UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app has tweeted that subscribers of Atal Pension Yojna (APY) can obtain all the information related to the pension scheme on the app.

Users must update the latest version of the app or they can also give a missed call to 97183-97183 for updating the app.

UMANG app India has tweeted:

UMANG app is developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to drive Mobile Governance in India. It provides a single platform for all Indian citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen centric services.

Using the app, the Atal Pension Yojna subscribers can get information about a host of services that include Checking teh total holding of amount, download transaction, view transaction statement, check recent contribution and download the ePRAN card from Atal Pension Yojna Portal.

Atal Pension Yojana (APY), the flagship social security scheme of the government has completed five years of successful implementation in May this year.

Launched on May 9, 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the APY aims at delivering old age income security particularly to the workers in the unorganised sector.

APY can be subscribed by any Indian citizen in the age group of 18-40 years having a bank account. APY is a government scheme administered by PFRDA through NPS architecture. The minimum age of joining APY is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years. Therefore, minimum period of contribution by the subscriber under APY would be 20 years or more.

First, it provides a minimum guaranteed pension ranging from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000 on attaining 60 years of age. Secondly the amount of pension is guaranteed for lifetime to spouse on death of the subscriber. Third, in the event of death of both the subscriber and the spouse, entire pension corpus is paid to the nominee.

APY has pre-defined monthly contributions. Under the APY, the subscribers would receive the fixed pension of Rs. 1000 per month, Rs. 2000 per month, Rs. 3000 per month, Rs. 4000 per month, Rs. 5000 per month, at the age of 60 years, depending on their contributions, which itself would vary on the age of joining the APY.

APY subscribers would enjoy tax benefits on their own contributions as well as their employer’s contribution under Section 80 CCD and 80 CCE.