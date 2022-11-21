Attention Pensioners: No need to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra in November if....

Pensioners are required to submit their life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan to the pension office to keep receiving their pension. They are required to submit it every year in November. The central government has made it easier to generate and submit digital life certificates online or through the mobile app. Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners. Pensioners of the Central Government, State Government or any other Government organization can take benefit from this facility.

According to government data, there are more than one crore families in the country that can be classified as pensioner families, where the pension disbursed by the various government bodies forms the basis for their income and sustainability. There are about fifty lakh pensioners of the central government and a similar number of the various state and ut governments and various other government agencies. This includes pensioners from various public sector enterprises. In addition to this Army and Defence Personnel, drawing pension exceeds twenty-five lakhs.

Also Read: EPFO adds 9.34 lakh new members, 2,861 new establishments in September; net subscribers at 16.82 lakh

The digital life certificate is hassle-free and can be obtained through various Jeevan Pramaan Centres which are being operated by CSCs, Banks, and Government offices or by using the client application on any PC/mobile/tablet.

While every pensioner has to submit a digital life certificate, some of them have been exempted from submitting the Jeevan Pramaan Patra. If you are a pensioner, then you need not submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra if -

1. Your Pension was started less than a year ago (on or after November 2021)

2. If you submitted it in December 2021 or after that

This is because the Jeevan Pramaan Patra is valid for 12 months from the date of the previous submission. So, a pensioner needs to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra on or before the expiry of 12 months from the date of submission of the previous life certificate.

Thus, if you have submitted your digital life certificate in December 2021, you will have to submit it in December 2022 and so on.