JEEVAN PRAMAAN PATRA

Attention Pensioners! Time Running Out For Submitting Jeevan Pramaan Patra -- Check How To Download Certificate

The deadline for the submission of Jeevan Pramaan Patra is November 30, which has now become a very simplified process.

Edited By: Reema Sharma|Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 12:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: For pensioners, the time is running out to submit the crucial life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan which ensures the uninterrupted flow of pension. 

The deadline for the submission of Jeevan Pramaan Patra is November 30. The central government has simplified the process by allowing you to generate and submit digital life certificates conveniently online or through a mobile app. 

Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled digital service designed for pensioners, is now at your fingertips so that you don't miss out on securing your pension. 

The digital life certificate is hassle-free and can be obtained through various Jeevan Pramaan Centres which are being operated by CSCs, Banks, and Government offices or by using the client application on any PC/mobile/tablet.

Jeevan Pramaan Patra Online: Here’s How To Dowload Life Certificate Via Jeevan Portal jeevanpramaan.gov.in life certificate

1. To download the jeevanpramaan application click on 'Download' tab on https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in
2. Provide email-id, captcha and click on 'I agree to Download'.
3. You will receive OTP on your email-id - enter the otp.
4. On entering correct OTP the download page appears - click on 'Download For Windows OS'
5. you will receive download link on your e-mail-id - link can be clicked only once after that it expires - Click on it.
6. A .zip file containing the jeevanpramaan application will get downloaded – unzip the .zip file, - after unzipping follow instructions provided in 'client installation document'.

Jeevan Pramaan Patra Certificate Download: How To Download Jeevan Pramaan Mobile App?

1. To download the jeevanpramaan application click on 'Download' tab on https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in
2. Provide email-id, captcha and click on 'I agree to Download'.
3. You will receive OTP on your email-id - enter the otp.
4. On entering correct OTP the download page appears - click on 'Mobile App download' '
5. You will receive download link on your e-mail-id - link can be clicked only once after that it expires - Click on it - application ( apk file ) will get downloaded.

