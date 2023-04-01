Attention PNB Customers! Bank To Levy Fee Of Rs 10 On Failed ATM Withdrawal Transaction From May 1
- PNB will levy Rs 10 +GST on failed ATM cash withdrawal transaction due to insufficient funds.
- The bank will start to levy the charge from May 1, 2023.
- Bank is also revising debit and prepaid card issuance charges and annual maintenance charges.
New Delhi: Public lender Punjab National Bank has announced to take a charge of Rs 10+ GST on failed domestic ATM cash withdrawal transactions due to 'insufficient funds'. The bank will start to levy the charge from May 1, 2023.
“Dear Customers, w.e.f. 01.05.2023, Bank shall levy charges of Rs. 10+GST on failed domestic ATM cash withdrawal transaction due to insufficient funds,” according to the PNB website.
What are the guidelines from PNB?
Bank issued notification announcing two important changes regarding charges of the customers.
1) Revision of Debit Card and Prepaid Card Issuance Charges and Annual Maintenance Charges. 2) Bank will start levying charges on PoS and eComm Transactions (Domestic / International) done through Debit Card in case the same is declined due to insufficient balance in the account.
Currently, bank charge fee for the issuance and maintenance of debit card. Different variant of PNB debit cards are having different charges.
PNB charges levied for use of the card for cash withdrawal?
Punjab National Bank levy R 10 from customers if they withdraw cash from ATM after ending of monthly limit, that is five free transactions per month. But it is usually levied on successful ATM withdrawal transactions. It is applicable when you are using PNB’s ATMs.
If you are using other bank’s ATMs, then 3 transactions per month in metro and 5 transactions per month in non metro are free. Once you breach the ceiling, a charge of Rs 21 plus applicable taxes per transactions will be levied.
