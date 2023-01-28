Attention SBI Customers! Your Bank Related Work may not get Done on Monday, Tuesday; Check Why Banks are Closed on January 30-31

The State Bank of India has over 40 crore customers across India and it's the country's largest public sector bank. The Bank has over 22,000 branches across India and over 62,000 ATMs to serve its customers. Today being the fourth Saturday, the bank was already closed and now, it's likely to be closed on Monday and Tuesday. So, if you have any bank-related work, the same may not get done either due to the paucity of staff or due to the bank closure.

If you are wondering, let us tell you that the bank will be closed on January 30 and 31 as the employees may be on strike for two days across the country. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of trade unions in the banking sector, has given a two-day strike call from January 30 to press for various demands including pension and salary revision.

The UFBU, in a statement, said since there was no response from the Indian Banks' Association on the demands during a meeting held in Mumbai earlier this month, it has been decided to give a call for strike on January 30 and 31. The trade unions have been demanding five-day banking, updation of pension and recruitment of people in all cadres, among other issues, it said.

It may be recalled that banks currently function for six days and five days a week alternatively as second and fourth Saturdays have been declared off days.

The IBA has already informed SBI about the strike call made by the United Forum of Bank Unions. SBI informed the stock exchanges that AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC have proposed to go on a nationwide bank strike on 30 and 31 January 2023 to press for their demands.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the Union Finance Ministry has asked public sector banks to carry out wage negotiations with the unions and avert the bank strike which is falling just before the Union Budget.