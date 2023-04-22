Axis Bank Hikes FD Rates, Now Offers Up To 7.95%: Check Latest Rates 2023

New Delhi: The interest rate on fixed deposits under 2 crores has increased at Axis Bank. The bank raised interest rates by 5 basis points on a variety of tenors from 1 year to 1 year 24 days in accordance with the adjustment.

Axis Banks FD Interest Rate 2023

While the bank offers a maximum interest rate on deposits maturing in the next two years to thirty months that is 7.2 percent for the general public and 7.95 percent for senior citizens, Axis Bank offers interest rates on deposits that mature in the next seven days to ten years that range from 3.50 percent to 7 percent.

Axis Bank Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits Of 7 To 60 Days

On fixed deposits that mature between 7 to 45 days, the bank will continue to pay interest at a rate of 3.50 percent, while Axis Bank will continue to pay interest at a rate of 4 percent on deposits that mature within the following 46 days to 60 days.

Axis Bank Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits Of 61 Days To 1 Year

Axis Bank will continue to offer interest rates of 4.75 percent for deposits held for three months or more and 4.50 percent for those held for 61 days to three months. Deposits maturing in 6 to 9 months will continue to earn interest at 5.75 percent, while those maturing in 9 to 1 year will continue to earn interest at 6 percent.

Axis Bank Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits Of 1 Year To 13 Months

The bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities of one year to one year 24 days by five basis points, from 6.75 percent to 6.8 percent, and it will continue to offer a rate of 7.1 percent on deposits with maturities of one year 25 days to thirteen months.

Axis Bank Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits Of 13 Months To 10 Years

Axis Bank will still offer a 7.15 percent interest rate on deposits having a duration of between 13 months and two years. Between 2 years and 30 months' worth of deposits will now earn interest at a rate of 7.2 percent, while between 30 months' worth of deposits and 10 years' worth of deposits will continue to earn interest at a rate of 7 percent.