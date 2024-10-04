Ayushman Bharat Health Cards To Be Available On Google Wallet From 2025

New Delhi: From 2025, Ayushman Bharat health ID cards will be available on Google Wallet, the company has announced.

"As part of this commitment, we're proud to be supporting the Government of India’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) that is being implemented by the National Health Authority. Google’s health research team has supported National Health Authority with thought leadership that has helped build tools that assist more seamless integrations with the ABDM digital architecture, with the time taken for app integrations potentially reducing from up to 6 months to less than 2 weeks," Google wrote in a Blogpost.

It further mentioned, "Starting next year, ABHA health ID cards, which enables people to store, share and receive digital health information seamlessly with healthcare groups across the country, will be accessible on Google Wallet in partnership with Eka Care."

Google said that ABHA ID holders will need to authenticate their devices with a fingerprint, PIN, or passcode to add or access their ABHA ID in Google Wallet, in order to ensure privacy.

"This will empower over 600 million users to conveniently and securely manage their health information, like lab reports and prescriptions, and better utilize India's public health infrastructure for their well-being," the blog said.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) provides cashless access to health care services for the beneficiary at the point of service, that is, the hospital. All pre–existing conditions are covered from day one. Benefits of the scheme are portable across the country i.e. a beneficiary can visit any empanelled public or private hospital in India to avail cashless treatment. Public hospitals are reimbursed for the healthcare services at par with the private hospitals.

Last month, the Union Cabinet has approved the health coverage with Rs 5 Lakh free health insurance cover on a family basis to all the senior citizens aged 70 years and above irrespective of income under the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

With this approval, all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of their socio- economic status would be eligible to avail the benefits of AB PM-JAY. The eligible senior citizens would be issued a new distinct card under AB PM-JAY.