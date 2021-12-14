Baal Aadhaar Card: Here's how to apply for it

New Delhi: For every citizen of India, the Aadhaar Card is one of the most crucial documents. Even children under the age of five are given an Aadhaar card, known as a Baal Aadhar Card. However, the requirements for applying for it are rather different. The Aadhar card issuing organisation, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has modified the method for issuing Aadhaar cards to children.

Parents can now apply for their child's Aadhaar card simply showing the hospital where the child was born the birth certificate or slip.

Children under the age of five are eligible for Baal Aadhaar, but under the new law, they will not need to give fingerprints from their retina and five fingers. According to the UIDAI, biometrics are no longer required for children under the age of five. The biometric will be required when the child reaches the age of five. After that, a child Aadhar card will be issued, similar to the main Aadhaar card.

What you'll Need for a Baal Aadhaar Card

You'll need the following items to apply for the Baal Aadhar Card:

Passport

PAN card

Voter ID Card

Driver's License

Ration Card.

How to Apply for Baal Aadhar Card?

First and foremost, go to the UIDAI's official website.

Choose the Aadhar Card registration option and fill in the needed information for a child.

Fill in your demographic information, such as your home address, neighbourhood, state, and so on, and then submit the application.

To book an appointment for Aadhar Card registration, go to the Appointment option.

Choose the nearest Enrollment Centre, make an appointment, and get your child's Aadhaar Card on the designated date.

Live TV

#mute