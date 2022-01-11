Baal Aadhar Card Update: UIDAI makes THESE modifications; All you need to know

New Delhi: The Aadhar Card is one of the most important documents for every Indian citizen. Aadhar cards, also called Baal Aadhar Cards, are issued to children as young as five years old. The requirements for applying for it, on the other hand, are somewhat different. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues Aadhar cards, has changed the procedure for granting them to youngsters.

Parents can now apply for their child's Aadhar card by providing the hospital's certificate or slip where the child was born.

Children under the age of five are eligible for Baal Aadhar, and biometrics are no longer necessary for children under the age of five, according to the UIDAI. When the child reaches the age of five, a biometric will be required. Following that, a kid Aadhar card, similar to the main Aadhar card, would be issued.

Eligibility & Documents Required For Baal Aadhar Card

To apply for a Baal Aadhar Card, you'll need the following documents.:

First and foremost, the applicant's child must be a citizen of India.

The youngster must be under the age of five at the time of registration.

The child's birth certificate is also required for registration.

Proof of address

Parents' Aadhar card number

A passport size photo of the child.

Phone number

On the scheduled appointment day, bring the relevant documents to the Enrollment Centre, including Proof of Identity (POI), Proof of Address (POA), Proof of Relationship (POR), and Date of Birth (DOB).

All of your paperwork will be examined by an officer.

If your child is over the age of five, biometric data will be gathered.

Biometric data is not necessary for children under the age of five; just demographic information and facial recognition will be required.

Facts Related To Baal Aadhar card are As Follows

When your child is born, you can register him or her for an Aadhaar card.

After the Aadhaar card is generated, you will need to update it twice. After the first five years, It's been 15 years. This is a necessary step.

Prior to the age of five, Baal Aadhaar is linked to the Aadhaar numbers of the parents.

Without an Aadhar card, it is impossible to enroll your child in a good school. As a result, creating a Baal Aadhaar Card for your child is critical.

What is the Procedure To Apply For Baal Aadhar Card?

First and foremost, go to the official website of the UIDAI.

Fill in the required details for a child under the Aadhar Card registration option.

