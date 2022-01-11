हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Baal Aadhaar Card

Baal Aadhar Card Update: UIDAI makes THESE modifications; All you need to know

Parents can now apply for their child's Aadhar card by providing the hospital's certificate or slip where the child was born.

Baal Aadhar Card Update: UIDAI makes THESE modifications; All you need to know

New Delhi: The Aadhar Card is one of the most important documents for every Indian citizen. Aadhar cards, also called Baal Aadhar Cards, are issued to children as young as five years old. The requirements for applying for it, on the other hand, are somewhat different. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues Aadhar cards, has changed the procedure for granting them to youngsters.

Parents can now apply for their child's Aadhar card by providing the hospital's certificate or slip where the child was born.

Children under the age of five are eligible for Baal Aadhar, and biometrics are no longer necessary for children under the age of five, according to the UIDAI. When the child reaches the age of five, a biometric will be required. Following that, a kid Aadhar card, similar to the main Aadhar card, would be issued.

Eligibility & Documents Required For Baal Aadhar Card

  • To apply for a Baal Aadhar Card, you'll need the following documents.:
  • First and foremost, the applicant's child must be a citizen of India.
  • The youngster must be under the age of five at the time of registration.
  • The child's birth certificate is also required for registration.
  • Proof of address
  • Parents' Aadhar card number
  • A passport size photo of the child.
  • Phone number
  • On the scheduled appointment day, bring the relevant documents to the Enrollment Centre, including Proof of Identity (POI), Proof of Address (POA), Proof of Relationship (POR), and Date of Birth (DOB).
  • All of your paperwork will be examined by an officer.
  • If your child is over the age of five, biometric data will be gathered.
  • Biometric data is not necessary for children under the age of five; just demographic information and facial recognition will be required.

Facts Related To Baal Aadhar card are As Follows

  • When your child is born, you can register him or her for an Aadhaar card.
  • After the Aadhaar card is generated, you will need to update it twice. After the first five years, It's been 15 years. This is a necessary step.
  • Prior to the age of five, Baal Aadhaar is linked to the Aadhaar numbers of the parents.
  • Without an Aadhar card, it is impossible to enroll your child in a good school. As a result, creating a Baal Aadhaar Card for your child is critical.

What is the Procedure To Apply For Baal Aadhar Card?

  • First and foremost, go to the official website of the UIDAI.
  • Fill in the required details for a child under the Aadhar Card registration option.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Baal Aadhaar CardBaal AadhaarAadhaar cardUIDAI
Next
Story

HDFC Ltd revises Fixed Deposit rates –Check full chart here

Must Watch

PT1M43S

UP Election 2022: Change will happen in Uttar Pradesh, says Sharad Pawar