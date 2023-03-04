Bajaj Finance Hikes FD Rates, Investors can Earn Upto 8.2% Return- Check New Rates of Fixed Deposits

New Delhi: On Saturday, Bajaj Finance, the lending division of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., announced a rise in fixed deposit interest rates, bringing them for senior residents to 8.20 percent annually. With effect from March 4, 2023, the company increased FD rates by up to 35 basis points for tenures of 15 to 23 months.

Depositors under the age of 60 might earn up to 7.95 percent annually. Non-senior individuals can take advantage of FD interest rates of up to 7.75 percent per annum for the unique 33-month term offered by Bajaj Finance, while senior persons can earn up to 8.00 percent per annum, the bank added.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit (FD) Rates for the general public for regular period:

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit (FD) Rates for the general public for special period:

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit (FD) Rates for the senior citizens for the regular period:

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit (FD) Rates for the senior citizens for the special period: