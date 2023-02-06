topStoriesenglish2570162
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BAJAJ HOUSING FINANCE

Bajaj Housing Finance Launches Home Loan Application Through WhatsApp --Check Fees and Process to Apply

Bajaj Housing Finance home loan: For both Fresh Home Loan, as well as Home Loan Balance Transfer, salaried applicants can apply through WhatsApp. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bajaj Housing Finance Launches Home Loan Application Through WhatsApp --Check Fees and Process to Apply

New Delhi: Bajaj Housing Finance on Monday announced that it has launched its Online Home Loan application on WhatsApp, wherein prospective salaried borrowers can apply for a Home Loan anywhere, anytime by simply submitting a few details.

For both Fresh Home Loan, as well as Home Loan Balance Transfer, salaried applicants can apply through WhatsApp. The application requires only a few details, including your name, mobile number, PAN, etc., and you can instantly check your eligibility and offer amount. Those interested in availing of a Digital In-Principle Sanction Letter can do so by paying a nominal sum of Rs. 1,999 + GST, Bajaj Housing Finance said.

How to apply for Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan Application Through WhatsApp 

- Scan the QR code, or save the number ‘75075 07315’ and say ‘Hi’ to start the application

- Submit only 8 details (name, contact numbers, PAN, etc.) to check your Home Loan eligibility and offer instantly

- Avail of a Digital In-Principle Sanction Letter by paying only Rs. 1,999 + GST

Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loans start at 8.60% p.a. for salaried and professional applicants and allow borrowers the option to link their interest rate to the Repo Rate.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited. The Pune Headquartered company offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes, or commercial spaces. It also provides loans against property for business or personal needs as well as working capital for business expansion purposes. The Company also offers finance to developers engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties as well as lease rental discounting to developers and high-net-worth individuals. 

Live Tv

Bajaj Housing Financehome loanWhatsapp

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata