BANDHAN BANK

Bandhan Bank Customers Can Now Pay Direct Taxes Online --All You Want To Know

Bandhan Bank customers can now pay their Direct Taxes  through the Bank’s Retail Internet Banking, Corporate Internet Banking and Payment Gateway.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 12:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bandhan Bank on Friday announced that it has launched the facility to collect direct taxes, online from its customers, as well as non-customers across India. 

"The Bank is now live for collection of Direct Taxes through TIN 2.0 platform of Income Tax.  As an Agency Bank appointed by the RBI, BandhaUnder this licence, Bandhan Bank customers can now pay their Direct Taxes in a fast, seamless and convenient manner through the Bank’s Retail Internet Banking, Corporate Internet Banking and Payment Gateway (Debit Card, Credit Card and Internet Banking). They can also pay taxes at any of the Bank branches using Cash, Cheque or Demand Draft. This service will facilitate hassle-free payment of Direct Taxes for Bandhan Bank customers and non-customers across the country. 

Under this licence, Bandhan Bank customers can now pay their Direct Taxes in a fast, seamless and convenient manner through the Bank’s Retail Internet Banking, Corporate Internet Banking and Payment Gateway (Debit Card, Credit Card and Internet Banking), the bank said. 

They can also pay taxes at any of the Bank branches using Cash, Cheque or Demand Draft. This service will facilitate hassle-free payment of Direct Taxes for Bandhan Bank customers and non-customers across the country, it added.

“We take immense pride in commencing operations as an Agency Bank for the Central Board of Direct Taxes. This is yet another addition to our Bank’s product suite comprising solutions powered by cutting edge digital capabilities. As the digital ecosystem is proliferating across the country to bring forward a hassle-free superior convenience, we as a Bank are aligned with the Government’s initiative of e-Governance plan,” Debraj Saha, Head – Government Business Group, Bandhan Bank said.

 

