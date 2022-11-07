Bandhan Bank FD Interest Rate 2022: After several public and private sector lenders announced a hike in their fixed deposit interest rates, Bandhan Bank has now also increased their FD rates with effect from November 7 for deposits up to Rs 2 crore. The hike in interest rate for the fixed deposits will be applicable to fresh deposits as well as renewals of maturing deposits. With this hike, the Bandhan Bank is offering an interest rate of as high as 7.5% on deposits for a tenure of 600 days. Senior Citizens can reap the benefit of 0.50% or 50 bps more, which will take their returns to as high as 8% for a 600-day tenure FD. The Bank offers 0.75% or 75 bps higher interest rates to senior citizens for FDs of tenure less than 1 year.

Bandhan Bank is offering an interest of 3 per cent for the general public and 3.75 per cent for senior citizens on fixed deposits for a period of 7 days to 30 days. The FDs for a tenure of 31 days to less than 2 months will get a return of 3.5 per cent for the general public and 4.25 per cent for senior citizens. The Bank is offering a return of 4.5 per cent for non-senior citizens and 5.25 per cent for senior citizens on a fixed deposit for a tenure of 2 months to less than one year.

FDs for a tenure of one year to 599 days will earn an interest of 7 per cent for the general public and 7.5 per cent for senior citizens. Fixed deposits for a tenure of 601 days to less than five years will earn a return of 7 per cent for the general public and 7.5 per cent for senior citizens. The Bandhan Bank is offering a return of 5.6 per cent on deposits for a tenure between 5 years and 10 years. Senior Citizens can earn a return of 6.35 per cent on an FD for a tenure of five to 10 years.

Existing customers of Bandhan Bank can also enjoy the benefits of booking or investing in FD from the comfort zones of their homes or offices through retail internet banking or the mBandhan mobile app.

Bandhan Bank FD Rates Calculator

So, if you are a senior citizen and invest Rs 2 lakh for 600 days, you will earn an interest of Rs 28,226 at the rate of 8 per cent and the maturity amount will be Rs 2,28,226. If you are not a senior citizen, you will earn a return of Rs 26,368 and the maturity amount will be Rs 2,26,368. Now, if you invest Rs 2 lakh for five years, you will earn an interest of Rs 64,113 and the maturity amount will be Rs 2,64,113. In the case of senior citizens, the return will be Rs 2,74,054 on a fixed deposit for five years.