Bank alert! Bank holidays for next 2 days in THESE cities

If you were planning to visit the bank tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, then you may now need to reschedule your visit. Banks across many cities in India will remain closed on May 13 and 14, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list which dates all the occasions on which banks remain closed on certain occasions.
Banks are closed on May 13 and 14 on the account of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1) in cities such as Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram.
Besides the above mentioned, banks will be shut on May 14 in certain cities across India on the account of Bhagavan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya. Here’s the list of cities in which banks will be closed on May 14:
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Imphal
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kolkata
Licknow
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Banks will also remain closed in many cities across the country on Buddha Pournima: May 26. Besides the above-mentioned bank holidays, banking operations will remain shut on 22 May due to the fourth Saturday. Also, three Sunday holidays of banks are remaining in the month of May, which will fall on 16, 23 and 30 May.
