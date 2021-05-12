Bank alert! Bank holidays for next 2 days in THESE cities

If you were planning to visit the bank tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, then you may now need to reschedule your visit. Banks across many cities in India will remain closed on May 13 and 14, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list which dates all the occasions on which banks remain closed on certain occasions.

Banks are closed on May 13 and 14 on the account of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1) in cities such as Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram.

Besides the above mentioned, banks will be shut on May 14 in certain cities across India on the account of Bhagavan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya. Here’s the list of cities in which banks will be closed on May 14:

Agartala

Ahmedabad

Aizawl

Bengaluru

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh

Chennai

Dehradun

Gangtok

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Imphal

Jaipur

Jammu

Kanpur

Kolkata

Licknow

New Delhi

Panaji

Patna

Raipur

Ranchi

Shillong

Shimla

Banks will also remain closed in many cities across the country on Buddha Pournima: May 26. Besides the above-mentioned bank holidays, banking operations will remain shut on 22 May due to the fourth Saturday. Also, three Sunday holidays of banks are remaining in the month of May, which will fall on 16, 23 and 30 May.

